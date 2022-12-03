Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG) Short Interest Up 16.6% in November

Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 380,900 shares, a growth of 16.6% from the October 31st total of 326,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 191,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.
Institutional Trading of Shinhan Financial Group
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 76.7% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,002 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 75.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,438 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 339.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,039 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,441 shares of the bank’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 474.6% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,913 shares of the bank’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 4,058 shares during the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shinhan Financial Group Price Performance
Shares of SHG traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $29.15. The stock had a trading volume of 100,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,534. Shinhan Financial Group has a twelve month low of $22.98 and a twelve month high of $34.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.95 billion, a PE ratio of 4.21, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.90 and a 200 day moving average of $27.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Shinhan Financial Group Company Profile
Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. provides financial products and services in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Banking, Credit Card, Securities, Life Insurance, Credit, and Others. It offers retail banking services, including demand, savings, and fixed deposit-taking; checking accounts; mortgage and home equity, and retail lending; electronic banking and automatic teller machines (ATM); and bill paying, payroll and check-cashing, currency exchange, and wire fund transfer services.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Shinhan Financial Group (SHG)
- Why CSL Ltd Stock Could Be Worth a Look
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/28 – 12/02
- Okta Inc Celebrates Earnings Beat But Can They Sustain the Boost?
- Institutions Are Buying Ambarella, Should You?
- Can ZIM Defy Broad Downturn In The Container Shipping Industry?
Receive News & Ratings for Shinhan Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shinhan Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.