Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG) Short Interest Up 16.6% in November

Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 380,900 shares, a growth of 16.6% from the October 31st total of 326,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 191,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Institutional Trading of Shinhan Financial Group

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 76.7% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,002 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 75.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,438 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 339.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,039 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,441 shares of the bank’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 474.6% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,913 shares of the bank’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 4,058 shares during the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shinhan Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of SHG traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $29.15. The stock had a trading volume of 100,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,534. Shinhan Financial Group has a twelve month low of $22.98 and a twelve month high of $34.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.95 billion, a PE ratio of 4.21, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.90 and a 200 day moving average of $27.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shinhan Financial Group Company Profile

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Shinhan Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th.

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. provides financial products and services in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Banking, Credit Card, Securities, Life Insurance, Credit, and Others. It offers retail banking services, including demand, savings, and fixed deposit-taking; checking accounts; mortgage and home equity, and retail lending; electronic banking and automatic teller machines (ATM); and bill paying, payroll and check-cashing, currency exchange, and wire fund transfer services.

