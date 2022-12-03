Short Interest in 888 Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:EIHDF) Declines By 16.8%

888 Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:EIHDF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,483,400 shares, a decrease of 16.8% from the October 31st total of 2,985,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,079.7 days.

888 Trading Up 1.1 %

OTCMKTS:EIHDF traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,829. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.63. 888 has a 52-week low of $0.99 and a 52-week high of $4.25.

Get 888 alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on EIHDF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on 888 from GBX 195 ($2.33) to GBX 140 ($1.67) in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on 888 from GBX 296 ($3.54) to GBX 230 ($2.75) in a research note on Monday, October 3rd.

888 Company Profile

888 Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online betting and gaming products and solutions. It operates through Business to Customer and Business to Business segments. The company owns proprietary software solutions that provide a range of virtual online gaming services over the internet, including casino, poker, sport, and bingo games.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for 888 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 888 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.