Short Interest in Aadi Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:AADI) Grows By 13.0%

Aadi Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:AADI – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,060,000 shares, an increase of 13.0% from the October 31st total of 937,900 shares. Currently, 6.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 114,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.2 days.

Institutional Trading of Aadi Bioscience

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in Aadi Bioscience during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Aadi Bioscience in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Aadi Bioscience in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Aadi Bioscience by 59.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 2,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aadi Bioscience in the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000. 63.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aadi Bioscience Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AADI traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 122,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,638. Aadi Bioscience has a fifty-two week low of $11.00 and a fifty-two week high of $26.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.37.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Aadi Bioscience ( NASDAQ:AADI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 million. Aadi Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 44.28% and a negative net margin of 569.57%. Equities research analysts predict that Aadi Bioscience will post -2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH decreased their price target on Aadi Bioscience to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

About Aadi Bioscience

Aadi Bioscience, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing precision therapies for genetically defined cancers with alterations in mTOR pathway genes. Its lead drug candidate, FYARRO is a form of sirolimus bound to albumin. Aadi is evaluating FYARRO in cancers with known mTOR pathway activation, including tumor agnostic indications targeting specific genomic alterations that activate the mTOR pathway.

