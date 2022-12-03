Short Interest in ABG Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:ABGI) Increases By 19.4%

ABG Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:ABGI – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, a growth of 19.4% from the October 31st total of 6,700 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ABG Acquisition Corp. I

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ABGI. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new stake in ABG Acquisition Corp. I during the 1st quarter valued at $491,000. Piper Sandler & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of ABG Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter worth approximately $245,000. Sculptor Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of ABG Acquisition Corp. I by 15.3% in the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 633,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,214,000 after purchasing an additional 84,221 shares in the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new position in shares of ABG Acquisition Corp. I during the first quarter valued at approximately $489,000. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in ABG Acquisition Corp. I during the first quarter worth $1,623,000. 87.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABG Acquisition Corp. I Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ABGI remained flat at $10.04 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,710. ABG Acquisition Corp. I has a 1-year low of $9.70 and a 1-year high of $10.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.88.

About ABG Acquisition Corp. I

ABG Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. ABG Acquisition Corp. I was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

