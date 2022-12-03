Short Interest in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRX) Rises By 28.7%

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRX – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 783,500 shares, a growth of 28.7% from the October 31st total of 608,700 shares. Currently, 10.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 110,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.1 days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.
AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
AcelRx Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.24. The company had a trading volume of 59,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,880. The company has a market capitalization of $16.69 million, a P/E ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.87. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.76 and a 1 year high of $13.00.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On AcelRx Pharmaceuticals
AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of acute pain. Its lead product candidate is DSUVIA and DZUVEO, a 30 mcg sufentanil sublingual tablet for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute pain. The company develops ZALVISO, a pre-programmed and patient-controlled analgesia system that allows hospital patients with moderate-to-severe acute pain to self-dose with sufentanil sublingual tablets to manage their pain; ARX-02, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of cancer breakthrough pain in opioid-tolerant patients; and 4ARX-03 for mild sedation and pain relief during painful procedures.
See Also
