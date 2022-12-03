Short Interest in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRX) Rises By 28.7%

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRX – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 783,500 shares, a growth of 28.7% from the October 31st total of 608,700 shares. Currently, 10.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 110,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.1 days.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.24. The company had a trading volume of 59,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,880. The company has a market capitalization of $16.69 million, a P/E ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.87. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.76 and a 1 year high of $13.00.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. apricus wealth LLC increased its position in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. apricus wealth LLC now owns 135,500 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,947,140 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 19,986 shares during the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. boosted its position in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 794,164 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 27,010 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 437.5% during the third quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 430,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 350,000 shares during the period. 11.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of acute pain. Its lead product candidate is DSUVIA and DZUVEO, a 30 mcg sufentanil sublingual tablet for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute pain. The company develops ZALVISO, a pre-programmed and patient-controlled analgesia system that allows hospital patients with moderate-to-severe acute pain to self-dose with sufentanil sublingual tablets to manage their pain; ARX-02, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of cancer breakthrough pain in opioid-tolerant patients; and 4ARX-03 for mild sedation and pain relief during painful procedures.

