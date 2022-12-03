Short Interest in Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV) Grows By 11.7%

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 334,100 shares, a growth of 11.7% from the October 31st total of 299,200 shares. Currently, 5.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 60,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.5 days.

Achieve Life Sciences Stock Performance

Achieve Life Sciences stock remained flat at $2.75 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,023. Achieve Life Sciences has a 12-month low of $2.00 and a 12-month high of $8.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.10, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.03.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Achieve Life Sciences

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Achieve Life Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Achieve Life Sciences during the third quarter worth about $53,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Achieve Life Sciences by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,431 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 4,482 shares during the last quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Achieve Life Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Achieve Life Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. 21.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Achieve Life Sciences

ACHV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Maxim Group lowered their price objective on shares of Achieve Life Sciences from $21.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Achieve Life Sciences from $27.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes of cytisinicline for smoking cessation and nicotine addiction in Canada, the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cytisinicline, a plant-based alkaloid that interacts with nicotine receptors in the brain that reduce the severity of nicotine withdrawal symptoms.

