Short Interest in Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV) Grows By 11.7%

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 334,100 shares, a growth of 11.7% from the October 31st total of 299,200 shares. Currently, 5.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 60,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.5 days.
Achieve Life Sciences stock remained flat at $2.75 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,023. Achieve Life Sciences has a 12-month low of $2.00 and a 12-month high of $8.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.10, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.03.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Achieve Life Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Achieve Life Sciences during the third quarter worth about $53,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Achieve Life Sciences by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,431 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 4,482 shares during the last quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Achieve Life Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Achieve Life Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. 21.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Achieve Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes of cytisinicline for smoking cessation and nicotine addiction in Canada, the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cytisinicline, a plant-based alkaloid that interacts with nicotine receptors in the brain that reduce the severity of nicotine withdrawal symptoms.
