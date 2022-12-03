Short Interest in AirSculpt Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRS) Increases By 18.8%

AirSculpt Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,520,000 shares, an increase of 18.8% from the October 31st total of 1,280,000 shares. Currently, 23.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 258,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.9 days.

AirSculpt Technologies Trading Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ AIRS traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 132,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 595,140. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.08. AirSculpt Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $2.69 and a fifty-two week high of $18.48.

AirSculpt Technologies (NASDAQ:AIRS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $38.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.24 million. AirSculpt Technologies had a negative return on equity of 24.36% and a negative net margin of 13.06%. On average, analysts anticipate that AirSculpt Technologies will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Activity

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler downgraded AirSculpt Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on AirSculpt Technologies from $11.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on AirSculpt Technologies from $27.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on AirSculpt Technologies from $18.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 14th.

In other news, CEO Aaron Rollins purchased 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.11 per share, for a total transaction of $466,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 14,811,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,065,183.16. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Kenneth Higgins acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.09 per share, with a total value of $46,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,337 shares in the company, valued at $183,351.33. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Aaron Rollins acquired 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.11 per share, for a total transaction of $466,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,811,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,065,183.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 198,000 shares of company stock worth $611,850. Company insiders own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AirSculpt Technologies

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AirSculpt Technologies by 77.6% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,532 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of AirSculpt Technologies by 77.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,812 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of AirSculpt Technologies by 114.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,537 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of AirSculpt Technologies by 126.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 3,667 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AirSculpt Technologies by 35.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 4,036 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

About AirSculpt Technologies

(Get Rating)

AirSculpt Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on operating as a holding company for EBS Intermediate Parent LLC that provides body contouring procedure services in the United States. It offers custom body contouring using its AirSculpt procedure that removes unwanted fat in a minimally invasive procedure.

See Also

