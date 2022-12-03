Short Interest in Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR) Drops By 13.5%

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 807,000 shares, a decrease of 13.5% from the October 31st total of 933,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 366,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days. Approximately 6.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 344.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 222 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. acquired a new stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. 74.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AMR traded up $1.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $168.59. The stock had a trading volume of 256,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,098. Alpha Metallurgical Resources has a 1 year low of $44.47 and a 1 year high of $186.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $158.12 and its 200-day moving average is $149.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.27.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Increases Dividend

Alpha Metallurgical Resources ( NYSE:AMR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The energy company reported $14.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $16.79 by ($2.58). The company had revenue of $869.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $880.00 million. Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a net margin of 36.17% and a return on equity of 142.30%. Analysts forecast that Alpha Metallurgical Resources will post 79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $5.418 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 14%. This is an increase from Alpha Metallurgical Resources’s previous None dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Alpha Metallurgical Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.01%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources to $215.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $189.00 to $195.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $225.00 to $215.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th.

About Alpha Metallurgical Resources

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc, a mining company, produces, processes, and sells met and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. As of December 31, 2021, it operated twenty active mines and eight coal preparation and load-out facilities. The company was formerly known as Contura Energy, Inc and changed its name to Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc in February 2021.

