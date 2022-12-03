Short Interest in Angion Biomedica Corp. (NASDAQ:ANGN) Increases By 10.9%

Angion Biomedica Corp. (NASDAQ:ANGN – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 55,000 shares, an increase of 10.9% from the October 31st total of 49,600 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 58,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Angion Biomedica

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANGN. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Angion Biomedica by 102.4% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 34,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 17,400 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in Angion Biomedica in the 1st quarter worth about $71,000. Park West Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Angion Biomedica in the 2nd quarter worth about $86,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Angion Biomedica in the 2nd quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Angion Biomedica by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 223,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 32,600 shares during the last quarter. 22.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Angion Biomedica Price Performance

Angion Biomedica stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.92. 63,035 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,135. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.12. Angion Biomedica has a 52-week low of $0.78 and a 52-week high of $3.71.

Angion Biomedica Company Profile

Angion Biomedica Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for acute organ injuries and fibrotic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is ANG-3070, an oral tyrosine kinase receptor inhibitor in development as a treatment for fibrotic diseases, primarily in the kidney and lung.

