Short Interest in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Rises By 15.7%

Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,070,000 shares, a growth of 15.7% from the October 31st total of 14,760,000 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 8,590,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Applied Materials Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMAT traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $106.71. The company had a trading volume of 3,903,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,994,738. Applied Materials has a 1-year low of $71.12 and a 1-year high of $167.06. The firm has a market cap of $91.80 billion, a PE ratio of 14.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $92.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.44 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 56.62% and a net margin of 25.31%. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.94 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Applied Materials will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.98%.

AMAT has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $98.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Applied Materials from $197.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Applied Materials from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Applied Materials currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.52.

Institutional Trading of Applied Materials

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 0.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,177,420 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $5,295,384,000 after purchasing an additional 192,537 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 21.5% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 33,850,576 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $4,461,584,000 after purchasing an additional 5,980,777 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 6.9% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 24,875,796 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $3,278,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607,427 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 1.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,122,174 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $829,935,000 after purchasing an additional 154,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 1.1% during the first quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 7,066,179 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $931,322,000 after purchasing an additional 76,909 shares in the last quarter. 74.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

