Short Interest in Aura FAT Projects Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:AFAR) Decreases By 17.9%

Aura FAT Projects Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:AFAR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a decrease of 17.9% from the October 31st total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Aura FAT Projects Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of AFAR stock remained flat at $10.18 on Friday. 30,038 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,758. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.10. Aura FAT Projects Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.83 and a fifty-two week high of $10.19.

Get Aura FAT Projects Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Aura FAT Projects Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $158,000. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Aura FAT Projects Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $247,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Aura FAT Projects Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $248,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Aura FAT Projects Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $302,000. Finally, Tuttle Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aura FAT Projects Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $484,000. 45.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Aura FAT Projects Acquisition

Aura FAT Projects Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in technology companies in Southeast Asia, Australia, and New Zealand.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aura FAT Projects Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aura FAT Projects Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.