Short Interest in Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH) Rises By 24.3%

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,780,000 shares, a growth of 24.3% from the October 31st total of 3,040,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 965,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days.

Bread Financial Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of BFH stock traded down $0.61 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 445,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 617,341. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.87. Bread Financial has a 1-year low of $28.85 and a 1-year high of $76.50.

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $979.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $976.21 million. Bread Financial had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 18.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.47 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bread Financial will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

Bread Financial Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. Bread Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.23%.

BFH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Bread Financial from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Bread Financial from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Bread Financial from $45.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Bread Financial from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Bread Financial from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eukles Asset Management acquired a new position in Bread Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Bread Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Bread Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bread Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in Bread Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

About Bread Financial

(Get Rating)

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for approximately 130 private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships to approximately 500 small-and medium-sized businesses merchants; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

Featured Articles

