Short Interest in Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI) Rises By 8.3%

Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 670,300 shares, an increase of 8.3% from the October 31st total of 618,800 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 143,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.7 days.

Shares of NASDAQ CDZI remained flat at $2.11 during midday trading on Friday. 21,704 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 152,053. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Cadiz has a 12-month low of $1.48 and a 12-month high of $5.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.23 million, a PE ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.64.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cadiz in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cadiz during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Cadiz during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cadiz in the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Cadiz during the third quarter valued at $31,000. 55.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Cadiz in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Cadiz Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a natural resources development company in the United States. It engages in the water resource and agricultural development activities in San Bernardino County properties. The company owns approximately 35,000 acres of land in the Cadiz and Fenner valleys of eastern San Bernardino County; and approximately 11,000 acres of land in the eastern Mojave Desert portion of San Bernardino County.

