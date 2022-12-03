Short Interest in Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD) Decreases By 13.4%

Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 445,200 shares, a decline of 13.4% from the October 31st total of 513,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 252,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carlyle Secured Lending

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CGBD. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending by 2.6% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 554,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,979,000 after buying an additional 13,900 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending by 42.1% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 263,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,798,000 after buying an additional 78,206 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending in the second quarter valued at about $830,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending in the second quarter valued at about $202,000. 22.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carlyle Secured Lending Price Performance

CGBD traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.30. 209,109 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 287,971. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $734.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 1.65. Carlyle Secured Lending has a 52-week low of $11.23 and a 52-week high of $14.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.41.

Carlyle Secured Lending Increases Dividend

Carlyle Secured Lending ( NASDAQ:CGBD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $47.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.44 million. Carlyle Secured Lending had a net margin of 54.89% and a return on equity of 10.99%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Carlyle Secured Lending will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 10.4%. This is a boost from Carlyle Secured Lending’s previous Variable dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Carlyle Secured Lending’s dividend payout ratio is 71.96%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on CGBD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Carlyle Secured Lending from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Carlyle Secured Lending from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Carlyle Secured Lending from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Carlyle Secured Lending from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Carlyle Secured Lending has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.38.

About Carlyle Secured Lending

TCG BDC, Inc is business development company specializing in first lien debt, senior secured loans, second lien senior secured loan unsecured debt, mezzanine debt and investments in equities. It specializes in directly investing. It specializes in middle market. It targets healthcare and pharmaceutical, aerospace and defense, high tech industries, business services, software, beverage food and tobacco, hotel gamming and leisure, banking finance insurance and in real estate sector.

