Short Interest in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Decreases By 11.8%

Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,580,000 shares, a decrease of 11.8% from the October 31st total of 4,060,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,390,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Catalent Stock Performance

Shares of CTLT stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $52.25. 4,207,595 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,618,477. Catalent has a 12-month low of $40.69 and a 12-month high of $130.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.55.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Catalent had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 8.83%. On average, analysts forecast that Catalent will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Catalent

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, SVP Michael J. Grippo sold 2,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total value of $161,349.33. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,171,247.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, insider Thomas W. Hawkeswood sold 930 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.46, for a total transaction of $72,037.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,495.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Michael J. Grippo sold 2,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total value of $161,349.33. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,171,247.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Catalent by 22.5% during the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Catalent by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,474,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,212,000 after acquiring an additional 673,706 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Catalent by 66.2% in the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,893,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,005,000 after acquiring an additional 754,290 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Catalent by 12.0% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 90,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,759,000 after acquiring an additional 9,723 shares during the period. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Catalent by 88.1% during the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 6,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 2,824 shares in the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CTLT has been the topic of several research reports. Argus lowered Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Catalent from $120.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Stephens cut their price objective on Catalent to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Bank of America lowered Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $125.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Catalent from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Catalent currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.80.

Catalent Company Profile

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. The Softgel and Oral Technologies segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing services for soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

