Short Interest in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Increases By 29.0%

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,000,000 shares, a growth of 29.0% from the October 31st total of 6,200,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,110,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Caterpillar Price Performance

NYSE:CAT traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $236.13. The company had a trading volume of 2,218,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,107,248. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $206.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $196.61. Caterpillar has a 52-week low of $160.60 and a 52-week high of $239.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $122.88 billion, a PE ratio of 17.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.14.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $14.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.34 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 41.76% and a net margin of 13.02%. As a group, research analysts expect that Caterpillar will post 13.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 24th were issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 21st. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 34.86%.

In other Caterpillar news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 1,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.28, for a total value of $447,035.52. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 8,665 shares in the company, valued at $2,056,031.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Caterpillar

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Curi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Caterpillar by 289.7% in the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Core Alternative Capital grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 786.4% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on CAT. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $236.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Caterpillar from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Caterpillar from $205.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $196.00 to $221.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $180.00 to $235.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $226.40.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

