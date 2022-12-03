Short Interest in Charter Hall Group (OTCMKTS:CTOUF) Declines By 20.7%

Charter Hall Group (OTCMKTS:CTOUF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 355,700 shares, a decrease of 20.7% from the October 31st total of 448,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,778.5 days.

Charter Hall Group Stock Performance

Shares of Charter Hall Group stock remained flat at $8.56 during midday trading on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.31. Charter Hall Group has a 12 month low of $6.95 and a 12 month high of $15.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Charter Hall Group in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

About Charter Hall Group

With over 30 years' experience in property investment and funds management, we're one of Australia's leading fully integrated property groups. We use our property expertise to access, deploy, manage and invest equity across our core sectors – office, retail, industrial & logistics and social infrastructure.

