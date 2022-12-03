Short Interest in DiaSorin S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:DSRLF) Drops By 16.9%

DiaSorin S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:DSRLF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 177,700 shares, a decrease of 16.9% from the October 31st total of 213,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

DiaSorin Stock Performance

OTCMKTS DSRLF remained flat at $143.00 during trading hours on Friday. DiaSorin has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $202.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $118.40 and its 200 day moving average is $123.53.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DSRLF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on DiaSorin in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of DiaSorin from €143.00 ($147.42) to €141.00 ($145.36) in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of DiaSorin from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €135.00 ($139.18) price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of DiaSorin from €170.00 ($175.26) to €153.00 ($157.73) in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th.

About DiaSorin

DiaSorin S.p.A. develops, manufactures, and distributes immunodiagnostics and molecular diagnostics testing kits in Europe, Africa, North America, Central and South America, the Asia Pacific, and China. The company provides various immunodiagnostic LIAISON platforms, including LIAISON XS, LIAISON XL, and LIAISON XL LAS; and molecular diagnostics platform comprising of LIAISON MDX for use in the amplification of nucleic acids to diagnose viral infections through the identification of virus in patient's biological sample.

