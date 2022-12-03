Short Interest in E Automotive Inc. (OTCMKTS:EICCF) Increases By 50.0%

E Automotive Inc. (OTCMKTS:EICCF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the October 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of E Automotive from C$12.00 to C$7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of E Automotive from C$10.00 to C$5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of E Automotive from C$5.50 to C$5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.

E Automotive Stock Performance

EICCF remained flat at 3.35 during mid-day trading on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is 3.88. E Automotive has a fifty-two week low of 3.27 and a fifty-two week high of 7.18.

E Automotive Company Profile

E Automotive Inc operates EDealer and EBlock digital auction and retailing platforms for automotive wholesale and retail customers in Canada and the United States. It also develops, markets, and distributes digital retailing software for the automotive industry. The company was formerly known as eSquared Holdings Inc and changed its name to E Automotive Inc in December 2019.

