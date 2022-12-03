Short Interest in Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) Declines By 12.2%

Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,590,000 shares, a decline of 12.2% from the October 31st total of 1,810,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,180,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Euronav Trading Up 5.1 %

NYSE EURN traded up $0.98 on Friday, hitting $20.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,504,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,093,843. The firm has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.94 and a beta of 0.23. Euronav has a 52-week low of $7.91 and a 52-week high of $20.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Get Euronav alerts:

Euronav (NYSE:EURN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The shipping company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $167.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.83 million. Euronav had a negative net margin of 17.12% and a negative return on equity of 5.92%. Research analysts predict that Euronav will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Euronav Cuts Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Euronav

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Euronav by 299.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,944,085 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $76,089,000 after acquiring an additional 3,707,636 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Euronav in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,721,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Euronav during the first quarter valued at approximately $11,717,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Euronav by 8,901.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 958,200 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $14,747,000 after purchasing an additional 947,555 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Euronav by 197.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,215,678 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $14,503,000 after purchasing an additional 806,909 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on EURN shares. StockNews.com upgraded Euronav from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Euronav from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Euronav from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BTIG Research lowered shares of Euronav from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th.

About Euronav

(Get Rating)

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil worldwide. The company also offers floating, storage, and offloading (FSO) services. As of April 1, 2022, it owned and operated a fleet of 72 vessels, including 6 chartered-in vessels with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 18.5 million deadweight tons consisting of 41 very large crude carriers, 2 V-plus, 27 Suezmax vessels, and 2 FSO vessels.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Euronav Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronav and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.