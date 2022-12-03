Short Interest in Fathom Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTHM) Declines By 11.3%

Fathom Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTHM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 340,500 shares, a decline of 11.3% from the October 31st total of 383,900 shares. Currently, 4.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 43,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.8 days.

NASDAQ:FTHM traded up $0.10 on Friday, reaching $5.11. 167,079 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,825. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.81 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.62 and a 200-day moving average of $6.54. Fathom has a 52-week low of $3.70 and a 52-week high of $24.00.

Separately, DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Fathom from $15.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th.

In related news, Director Scott N. Flanders acquired 38,091 shares of Fathom stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.75 per share, for a total transaction of $180,932.25. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 48,091 shares in the company, valued at $228,432.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 47.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cannell Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Fathom by 18.5% during the first quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,491,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,957,000 after buying an additional 233,001 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Fathom by 7.3% during the second quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 354,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,781,000 after buying an additional 24,256 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fathom by 8.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 351,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,761,000 after buying an additional 28,146 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fathom by 3.6% during the second quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 116,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $917,000 after buying an additional 4,058 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Fathom by 16.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 98,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after buying an additional 13,639 shares during the period. 24.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fathom Holdings Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services in the South, Atlantic, Southwest, and Western parts of the United States. It operates through three segments: Real Estate Brokerage, Mortgage, and Technology. The Real Estate Brokerage segment provides real estate brokerage services.

