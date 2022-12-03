Short Interest in Finning International Inc. (OTCMKTS:FINGF) Increases By 11.4%

Finning International Inc. (OTCMKTS:FINGF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 602,100 shares, an increase of 11.4% from the October 31st total of 540,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 177.1 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on FINGF. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Finning International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Finning International from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Finning International Price Performance

Shares of Finning International stock remained flat at $25.40 during trading hours on Friday. 93 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,924. Finning International has a 52 week low of $17.00 and a 52 week high of $31.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.77.

Finning International Cuts Dividend

Finning International Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.1758 per share. This represents a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 22nd.

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, and power and energy systems in Canada, Chile, the United Kingdom, Argentina, and internationally. The company offers telehandlers, articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cable assist vehicles, cable yarding systems, chip dozers, cold planers, compactors, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, excavators, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, remixing transfer vehicle, road reclaimers, road wideners, skid steer and compact track loaders, tack distributors, track loaders, underground-hard rock, wheel loaders, wheel tractor-scrapers, and windrow elevators, as well as attachments.

