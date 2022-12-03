Short Interest in Gear Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GENGF) Declines By 15.5%

Gear Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GENGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,889,900 shares, a decrease of 15.5% from the October 31st total of 3,418,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 415,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.0 days.

Gear Energy Stock Performance

GENGF stock remained flat at $0.88 on Friday. 123,120 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 261,169. Gear Energy has a 1 year low of $0.55 and a 1 year high of $1.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.98.

About Gear Energy

Gear Energy Ltd., an exploration and production company, acquires, develops, and holds interests in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. Its properties include the Celtic/Paradise Hill property located approximately 40 kilometers northeast of Lloydminster Alberta; the Wildmere field situated approximately 200 kilometers southeast of Edmonton, Alberta; the Wilson Creek property located in Central Alberta; and the Tableland property situated southwest of Estevan in Southeast Saskatchewan.

