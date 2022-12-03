Short Interest in Gear Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GENGF) Declines By 15.5%

Gear Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GENGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,889,900 shares, a decrease of 15.5% from the October 31st total of 3,418,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 415,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.0 days.
Gear Energy Stock Performance
GENGF stock remained flat at $0.88 on Friday. 123,120 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 261,169. Gear Energy has a 1 year low of $0.55 and a 1 year high of $1.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.98.
About Gear Energy
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Gear Energy (GENGF)
- Why CSL Ltd Stock Could Be Worth a Look
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/28 – 12/02
- Okta Inc Celebrates Earnings Beat But Can They Sustain the Boost?
- Institutions Are Buying Ambarella, Should You?
- Can ZIM Defy Broad Downturn In The Container Shipping Industry?
Receive News & Ratings for Gear Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gear Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.