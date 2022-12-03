Short Interest in Global X Conscious Companies ETF (NASDAQ:KRMA) Grows By 50.7%

Global X Conscious Companies ETF (NASDAQ:KRMA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,900 shares, an increase of 50.7% from the October 31st total of 20,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Global X Conscious Companies ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

KRMA traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.59. 8,016 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,278. Global X Conscious Companies ETF has a 1-year low of $25.04 and a 1-year high of $34.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.98.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X Conscious Companies ETF

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRMA. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in Global X Conscious Companies ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 65,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,676,000 after buying an additional 2,829 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Global X Conscious Companies ETF by 5.7% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc purchased a new stake in Global X Conscious Companies ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $622,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Conscious Companies ETF by 85.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 64,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after buying an additional 29,894 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in Global X Conscious Companies ETF by 20.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares in the last quarter.

