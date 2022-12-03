Short Interest in Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HUSQF) Rises By 19.2%

Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HUSQF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,814,700 shares, an increase of 19.2% from the October 31st total of 1,522,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 18,147.0 days.

Shares of HUSQF remained flat at $7.40 during trading hours on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.34. Husqvarna AB has a twelve month low of $5.60 and a twelve month high of $16.00.

Husqvarna AB (publ) produces and sells outdoor power products, watering products, and cutting and surface preparation equipment. It operates through three divisions: Husqvarna Forest & Garden, Gardena, and Husqvarna Construction. The Husqvarna Forest & Garden division offers handheld products, such as chainsaws, brush cutters, trimmers, and leaf blowers; wheeled products, such as front riders and zero-turn mowers; robotic lawn mowers; and accessories and spare parts.

