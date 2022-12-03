Short Interest in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT) Expands By 7.6%

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 179,000 shares, an increase of 7.6% from the October 31st total of 166,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 356,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

COMT stock traded down $0.35 on Friday, hitting $37.45. 227,902 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 793,523. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a 1-year low of $28.85 and a 1-year high of $46.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.75 and a 200-day moving average of $39.44.

Institutional Trading of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COMT. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 157.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 78.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 985.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter.

