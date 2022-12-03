Short Interest in iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY) Drops By 11.6%

iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 110,000 shares, a decrease of 11.6% from the October 31st total of 124,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.

iShares India 50 ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of iShares India 50 ETF stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $45.91. The stock had a trading volume of 117,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,210. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.82 and its 200 day moving average is $43.35. iShares India 50 ETF has a twelve month low of $40.17 and a twelve month high of $50.69.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of INDY. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares India 50 ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares India 50 ETF by 57.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of iShares India 50 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $396,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares India 50 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $382,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of iShares India 50 ETF by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 2,957 shares during the last quarter.

iShares India 50 ETF Company Profile

iShares India 50 ETF, formerly iShares S&P India Nifty 50 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P CNX Nifty Index (the Index). The Index measures the equity performance of the top 50 companies by market capitalization that trade in the Indian market.

