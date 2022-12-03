Short Interest in Isuzu Motors Limited (OTCMKTS:ISUZY) Decreases By 24.1%

Isuzu Motors Limited (OTCMKTS:ISUZY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,000 shares, a decline of 24.1% from the October 31st total of 30,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 50,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Isuzu Motors Stock Performance

ISUZY traded down $0.16 on Friday, hitting $12.80. 7,148 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,689. Isuzu Motors has a 52 week low of $10.32 and a 52 week high of $14.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.95 billion, a PE ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.74.

Get Isuzu Motors alerts:

About Isuzu Motors

(Get Rating)

Read More

Isuzu Motors Limited manufactures and sells commercial vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and diesel engines and components worldwide. Its products include heavy and medium duty trucks and buses, and light-duty trucks; passenger pickup vehicles, pickup trucks, tractors, and sport utility vehicles; and marine and industrial engines.

Receive News & Ratings for Isuzu Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Isuzu Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.