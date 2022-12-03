Short Interest in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSMD) Declines By 12.4%

Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSMD – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,900 shares, a decline of 12.4% from the October 31st total of 44,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

JSMD traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $55.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,046. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.39. Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF has a 52-week low of $47.84 and a 52-week high of $68.58.

Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd were issued a $0.053 dividend. This is a boost from Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%.

Institutional Trading of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $142,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $141,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $235,000.

