Short Interest in K-Bro Linen Inc. (OTCMKTS:KBRLF) Drops By 14.2%

K-Bro Linen Inc. (OTCMKTS:KBRLF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, a drop of 14.2% from the October 31st total of 11,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 97.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on K-Bro Linen from C$47.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

Get K-Bro Linen alerts:

K-Bro Linen Price Performance

OTCMKTS:KBRLF remained flat at $21.00 during trading hours on Friday. K-Bro Linen has a one year low of $20.62 and a one year high of $28.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.52.

K-Bro Linen Company Profile

K-Bro Linen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides laundry and linen services to healthcare institutions, hotels, and other commercial organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its services include processing, management, and distribution of general and operating room linens, such as sheets, blankets, towels, surgical gowns, and drapes and other linens.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for K-Bro Linen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K-Bro Linen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.