Short Interest in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Declines By 11.7%

L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,340,000 shares, a decrease of 11.7% from the October 31st total of 2,650,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,160,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Insider Activity at L3Harris Technologies

In related news, VP James P. Girard sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.38, for a total transaction of $1,146,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,638,690.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other L3Harris Technologies news, VP James P. Girard sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.38, for a total value of $1,146,900.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,638,690.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP James P. Girard sold 12,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $2,741,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,144 shares in the company, valued at $2,671,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 37,460 shares of company stock valued at $8,792,500. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of L3Harris Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LHX. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Apeiron RIA LLC purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Up 2.0 %

L3Harris Technologies stock traded up $4.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $230.00. 999,948 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,237,706. The company has a market cap of $43.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.93, a P/E/G ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 0.71. L3Harris Technologies has a twelve month low of $200.71 and a twelve month high of $279.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $229.25 and a 200-day moving average of $231.97.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.41 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies will post 12.85 EPS for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LHX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $267.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Monday, August 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Argus lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $269.42.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

