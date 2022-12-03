Short Interest in Liminal BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:LMNL) Rises By 16.0%

Liminal BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:LMNL – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,800 shares, a growth of 16.0% from the October 31st total of 18,800 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 33,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Liminal BioSciences stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Liminal BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:LMNL – Get Rating) by 88.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,117 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Liminal BioSciences worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Liminal BioSciences Stock Performance

Shares of LMNL traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,220. Liminal BioSciences has a one year low of $0.37 and a one year high of $1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.85 and a current ratio of 4.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.07 million, a PE ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.49.

About Liminal BioSciences

Liminal BioSciences Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel small molecule drug therapeutics for inflammatory, fibrotic, and metabolic diseases in Canada and the United Kingdom. The company's lead product candidate is fezagepras (PBI-4050), which has been completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary, liver, cardiac, or skin fibrosis with fezagepras or related derivatives and respiratory diseases.

