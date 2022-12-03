Short Interest in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Expands By 18.7%

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,660,000 shares, an increase of 18.7% from the October 31st total of 5,610,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,500,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days. Approximately 2.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

LyondellBasell Industries Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE LYB traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $84.90. 2,195,696 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,199,253. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $81.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.70. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12 month low of $71.46 and a 12 month high of $117.22.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.96 by ($1.00). The company had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.28 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 39.88%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 12.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LyondellBasell Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be given a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 25th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.87%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,347,352 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,435,108,000 after buying an additional 271,342 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,520,598 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,095,052,000 after buying an additional 198,318 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,570,084 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,086,816,000 after buying an additional 272,372 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 205.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,454,483 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $458,010,000 after purchasing an additional 2,995,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,392,024 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $330,629,000 after purchasing an additional 360,362 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $95.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $115.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Mizuho cut LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 14th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $73.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $98.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.00.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

