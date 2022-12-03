Short Interest in Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) Increases By 18.3%

Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,070,000 shares, an increase of 18.3% from the October 31st total of 1,750,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,740,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days. Approximately 4.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Myovant Sciences Trading Up 0.4 %

MYOV stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.91. The stock had a trading volume of 403,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 964,014. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.06. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of -13.46 and a beta of 2.23. Myovant Sciences has a 52 week low of $7.67 and a 52 week high of $26.93.

Get Myovant Sciences alerts:

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $104.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.00 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Myovant Sciences will post -1.82 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Myovant Sciences

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Myovant Sciences news, General Counsel Matthew Lang sold 1,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total transaction of $48,711.60. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 358,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,030,520.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, insider Lauren Merendino sold 1,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total value of $42,915.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 171,546 shares in the company, valued at $4,322,959.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Matthew Lang sold 1,933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total value of $48,711.60. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 358,354 shares in the company, valued at $9,030,520.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,296 shares of company stock valued at $422,525. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Myovant Sciences in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in Myovant Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Myovant Sciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Myovant Sciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Myovant Sciences in the first quarter worth approximately $134,000. 30.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Myovant Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Myovant Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Myovant Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th.

About Myovant Sciences

(Get Rating)

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops redefine care for women and for men. The company's lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Myovant Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myovant Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.