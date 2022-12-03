Short Interest in Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) Increases By 18.3%

Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOVGet Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,070,000 shares, an increase of 18.3% from the October 31st total of 1,750,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,740,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days. Approximately 4.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

MYOV stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.91. The stock had a trading volume of 403,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 964,014. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.06. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of -13.46 and a beta of 2.23. Myovant Sciences has a 52 week low of $7.67 and a 52 week high of $26.93.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOVGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $104.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.00 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Myovant Sciences will post -1.82 EPS for the current year.

In other Myovant Sciences news, General Counsel Matthew Lang sold 1,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total transaction of $48,711.60. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 358,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,030,520.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Lauren Merendino sold 1,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total value of $42,915.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 171,546 shares in the company, valued at $4,322,959.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Matthew Lang sold 1,933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total value of $48,711.60. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 358,354 shares in the company, valued at $9,030,520.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,296 shares of company stock valued at $422,525. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Myovant Sciences in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in Myovant Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Myovant Sciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Myovant Sciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Myovant Sciences in the first quarter worth approximately $134,000. 30.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Myovant Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Myovant Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Myovant Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th.

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops redefine care for women and for men. The company's lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer.

