Short Interest in Orion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OHPA) Increases By 45.2%

Orion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OHPA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,200 shares, a growth of 45.2% from the October 31st total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 115,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Orion Acquisition Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ OHPA traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $10.08. 23,662 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,179. Orion Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.65 and a fifty-two week high of $12.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.99 and a 200 day moving average of $9.88.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Orion Acquisition by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 819,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,065,000 after acquiring an additional 214,843 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Orion Acquisition by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 1,182,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,628,000 after purchasing an additional 62,117 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Orion Acquisition by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Orion Acquisition by 129.1% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,265,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,457,000 after purchasing an additional 713,295 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Orion Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $160,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.62% of the company’s stock.

About Orion Acquisition

Orion Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

