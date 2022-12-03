Short Interest in Spree Acquisition Corp. 1 Limited (NYSE:SHAP) Expands By 18.8%

Spree Acquisition Corp. 1 Limited (NYSE:SHAP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, an increase of 18.8% from the October 31st total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 52,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Spree Acquisition Corp. 1 Stock Performance

Shares of Spree Acquisition Corp. 1 stock remained flat at $10.15 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 112 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,619. Spree Acquisition Corp. 1 has a 52-week low of $9.65 and a 52-week high of $10.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.04.

Get Spree Acquisition Corp. 1 alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new position in Spree Acquisition Corp. 1 during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $457,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Spree Acquisition Corp. 1 by 73.5% during the second quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 20,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 8,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Spree Acquisition Corp. 1 during the first quarter worth approximately $498,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.37% of the company’s stock.

Spree Acquisition Corp. 1 Company Profile

Spree Acquisition Corp. 1 Limited does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on technology-based mobility businesses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Spree Acquisition Corp. 1 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spree Acquisition Corp. 1 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.