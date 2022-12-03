Short Interest in Tekla Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL) Increases By 7.8%

Tekla Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,400 shares, an increase of 7.8% from the October 31st total of 11,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 83,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Tekla Life Sciences Investors Stock Up 0.9 %

Tekla Life Sciences Investors stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,497. Tekla Life Sciences Investors has a 52-week low of $13.03 and a 52-week high of $19.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.37 and its 200 day moving average is $14.62.

Tekla Life Sciences Investors Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tekla Life Sciences Investors

About Tekla Life Sciences Investors

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 11,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $166,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 13,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter. 13.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tekla Life Sciences Investors is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the life sciences sector, including the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, diagnostics, managed healthcare, medical equipment, hospitals, healthcare information technology and services, devices and supplies industries, and in agriculture and environmental management industries.

