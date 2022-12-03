Short Interest in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) Rises By 16.9%

Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,840,000 shares, an increase of 16.9% from the October 31st total of 2,430,000 shares. Currently, 3.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 909,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TNL. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Travel + Leisure by 200.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,605,000 after acquiring an additional 41,523 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Travel + Leisure by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Travel + Leisure in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Travel + Leisure by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 2,982 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure by 1.3% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 117,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,782,000 after buying an additional 1,507 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

TNL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Travel + Leisure from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $69.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Travel + Leisure from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Travel + Leisure currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.00.

TNL stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $39.12. The stock had a trading volume of 488,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 591,590. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.71. Travel + Leisure has a fifty-two week low of $33.57 and a fifty-two week high of $63.19.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $937.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $943.06 million. Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 45.32% and a net margin of 10.57%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Travel + Leisure will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Travel + Leisure’s payout ratio is presently 36.78%.

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

