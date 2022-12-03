Short Interest in UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) Increases By 19.3%

UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,140,000 shares, a growth of 19.3% from the October 31st total of 955,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 249,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.6 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UMH. StockNews.com began coverage on UMH Properties in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Wedbush lowered their price objective on UMH Properties from $27.50 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on UMH Properties in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley reduced their target price on UMH Properties from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Maxim Group reduced their target price on UMH Properties from $28.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UMH Properties has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.58.

Get UMH Properties alerts:

UMH Properties Price Performance

Shares of UMH traded up $0.14 on Friday, hitting $17.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 217,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,607. The company has a market capitalization of $978.24 million, a PE ratio of -34.41, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 6.10 and a quick ratio of 6.10. UMH Properties has a fifty-two week low of $15.14 and a fifty-two week high of $27.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.13.

UMH Properties Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at UMH Properties

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. UMH Properties’s dividend payout ratio is -156.86%.

In related news, Director Matthew I. Hirsch acquired 3,207 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.57 per share, for a total transaction of $49,932.99. Following the purchase, the director now owns 37,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $577,631.43. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have bought 3,387 shares of company stock worth $52,926 over the last three months. Company insiders own 10.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new position in UMH Properties during the 3rd quarter worth $476,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its holdings in UMH Properties by 100.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 25,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 12,841 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in UMH Properties by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 275,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,443,000 after buying an additional 4,608 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in UMH Properties by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,459,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,570,000 after buying an additional 17,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments lifted its holdings in UMH Properties by 88.1% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 29,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.81% of the company’s stock.

About UMH Properties

(Get Rating)

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 124 manufactured home communities containing approximately 23,400 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan and Maryland.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for UMH Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMH Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.