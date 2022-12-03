Short Interest in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Grows By 17.4%

VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,820,000 shares, a growth of 17.4% from the October 31st total of 36,480,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,060,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.1 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in VICI Properties by 1.4% in the third quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in VICI Properties by 1.8% during the third quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in VICI Properties by 5.8% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in VICI Properties by 16.7% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC grew its position in VICI Properties by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 74,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,236,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period.

Shares of VICI traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.03. 5,094,283 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,228,911. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.96. VICI Properties has a 1 year low of $26.23 and a 1 year high of $35.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.54 and its 200-day moving average is $31.89.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 21st. This is a boost from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.58%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 145.80%.

VICI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on VICI Properties from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on VICI Properties from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.63.

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

