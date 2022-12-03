Silverlake Axis (OTCMKTS:SLVFF) Shares Up 11.9%

Silverlake Axis Ltd (OTCMKTS:SLVFF – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 11.9% on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.24 and last traded at $0.24. 13,015 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 60,251 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.21.

Silverlake Axis Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.26.

Silverlake Axis Company Profile

Silverlake Axis Ltd, an investment holding company, provides software solutions and services to the financial services, retail, and logistics industries. It operates through Software Licensing, Software Project Services, Maintenance and Enhancement Services, Sale of Software and Hardware Products, Insurance Ecosystem Transaction and Services, Retail Transactions Processing, and Others segments.

Further Reading

