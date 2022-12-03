Sinotruk (Hong Kong) (OTCMKTS:SHKLY) Stock Price Up 48.1%

Sinotruk (Hong Kong) Limited (OTCMKTS:SHKLY – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 48.1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $67.10 and last traded at $67.10. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 2,622 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.30.
Sinotruk (Hong Kong) Price Performance
The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.75.
About Sinotruk (Hong Kong)
Sinotruk (Hong Kong) Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of heavy-duty trucks (HDTs), medium-heavy duty trucks, light duty trucks (LDTs), buses, and related parts and components in Mainland China and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Heavy Duty Trucks, Light Duty Trucks and Others, Engines, and Finance.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sinotruk (Hong Kong) (SHKLY)
- Okta Inc Celebrates Earnings Beat But Can They Sustain the Boost?
- Institutions Are Buying Ambarella, Should You?
- Can ZIM Defy Broad Downturn In The Container Shipping Industry?
- Ford Revving Up Production Of EV Power Units At U.K. Plant
- Are the Short Sellers Still Right About Mullen Automotive stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Sinotruk (Hong Kong) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sinotruk (Hong Kong) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.