Sinotruk (Hong Kong) (OTCMKTS:SHKLY) Stock Price Up 48.1%

Sinotruk (Hong Kong) Limited (OTCMKTS:SHKLY – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 48.1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $67.10 and last traded at $67.10. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 2,622 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.30.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.75.

Sinotruk (Hong Kong) Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of heavy-duty trucks (HDTs), medium-heavy duty trucks, light duty trucks (LDTs), buses, and related parts and components in Mainland China and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Heavy Duty Trucks, Light Duty Trucks and Others, Engines, and Finance.

