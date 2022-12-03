Snap One Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SNPO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Snap One Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SNPO – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.00.

SNPO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on Snap One from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Snap One from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Snap One from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Snap One

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNPO. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Snap One by 29.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 895,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,206,000 after acquiring an additional 204,692 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Snap One by 20.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 900,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,283,000 after buying an additional 154,841 shares in the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC lifted its position in Snap One by 13.7% during the first quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 537,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,933,000 after buying an additional 64,823 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Snap One during the second quarter worth approximately $475,000. Finally, Repertoire Partners LP purchased a new position in Snap One during the third quarter worth approximately $370,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.47% of the company’s stock.

Snap One Stock Performance

About Snap One

Shares of SNPO stock opened at $7.83 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $594.62 million, a P/E ratio of -46.06 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Snap One has a 12-month low of $7.24 and a 12-month high of $23.99.

Snap One Holdings Corp. provides smart living solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers end-to-end product and software ecosystem and technology-enabled workflow solutions. It also provides connected products, including networking, control and lighting, surveillance, and power products; entertainment products for indoor and outdoor solutions, such as media distribution products, as well as audio and video products; and infrastructure products, which include structured wiring and cable products, racks, and mounts.

