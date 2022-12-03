SolarWindow Technologies (OTCMKTS:WNDW) Stock Price Down 2%

SolarWindow Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WNDW – Get Rating)’s share price was down 2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.95 and last traded at $1.95. Approximately 6,827 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 33,796 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.99.

SolarWindow Technologies Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.03 and a 200-day moving average of $2.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.74 million, a P/E ratio of -17.73 and a beta of 2.05.

About SolarWindow Technologies

(Get Rating)

SolarWindow Technologies, Inc engages in developing electricity-generating coatings for use in building window and glass applications. The company's LiquidElectricity coatings generate electricity by harvesting light energy from natural sun, artificial light, and low, shaded, or reflected light conditions.

