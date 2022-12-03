Sourceless Price Reaches $0.0080 on Major Exchanges (STR)

Sourceless (STR) traded up 7.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 3rd. One Sourceless token can now be bought for about $0.0080 or 0.00000047 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Sourceless has traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Sourceless has a market cap of $167.50 million and $32.57 worth of Sourceless was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Sourceless alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16,950.57 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00010648 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005900 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00036314 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00040317 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005875 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00021439 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.04 or 0.00242090 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Sourceless Token Profile

Sourceless (STR) is a token. Its genesis date was January 19th, 2021. Sourceless’ total supply is 63,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens. Sourceless’ official message board is sourcelessblockchain.medium.com. Sourceless’ official website is sourceless.io. The Reddit community for Sourceless is https://reddit.com/r/sourcelessblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Sourceless’ official Twitter account is @sourcelessb and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Sourceless

According to CryptoCompare, “Sourceless (STR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Sourceless has a current supply of 63,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Sourceless is 0.00821043 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $51.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sourceless.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sourceless directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sourceless should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sourceless using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Sourceless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sourceless and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.