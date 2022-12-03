Spectral Medical Inc. (OTCMKTS:EDTXF) Short Interest Down 19.4% in November

Spectral Medical Inc. (OTCMKTS:EDTXF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 86,200 shares, a decrease of 19.4% from the October 31st total of 107,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 13.5 days.

Spectral Medical Stock Performance

Shares of Spectral Medical stock remained flat at $0.26 during trading hours on Friday. Spectral Medical has a 1 year low of $0.16 and a 1 year high of $0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.16 million, a P/E ratio of -6.39 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.31.

Spectral Medical (OTCMKTS:EDTXF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Spectral Medical had a negative net margin of 680.43% and a negative return on equity of 603.81%. The firm had revenue of $0.29 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Spectral Medical will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Spectral Medical

Spectral Medical Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of septic shock and renal disease in North America. The company markets Endotoxin Activity Assay, a rapid in vitro diagnostic test for the detection of components of gram negative bacterial cell wall; and Polymyxin B Hemoperfusion, a therapeutic hemoperfusion device that removes endotoxin from the bloodstream.

