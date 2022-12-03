Stansberry Asset Management LLC Cuts Position in Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE)

Stansberry Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE – Get Rating) by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,864 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,659 shares during the period. Stansberry Asset Management LLC owned 0.15% of Blade Air Mobility worth $463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BLDE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Blade Air Mobility during the 1st quarter worth about $275,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Blade Air Mobility by 22.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 31,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 5,713 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blade Air Mobility by 7.5% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 29,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Blade Air Mobility by 12.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,730,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,181,000 after purchasing an additional 302,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Blade Air Mobility during the first quarter valued at $175,000. 55.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Blade Air Mobility from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Blade Air Mobility from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.

NASDAQ BLDE opened at $5.00 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.32 and a 200-day moving average of $5.13. Blade Air Mobility, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.45 and a 52 week high of $9.90.

In other Blade Air Mobility news, insider Brandon A. Keene sold 29,103 shares of Blade Air Mobility stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.79, for a total transaction of $139,403.37. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 318,589 shares in the company, valued at $1,526,041.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Brandon A. Keene sold 35,000 shares of Blade Air Mobility stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.72, for a total value of $165,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 348,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,647,162. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brandon A. Keene sold 29,103 shares of Blade Air Mobility stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.79, for a total value of $139,403.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 318,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,526,041.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 94,609 shares of company stock worth $435,913 in the last three months. Insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Blade Air Mobility, Inc provides air transportation alternatives to the congested ground routes in the United States. It provides its services through charter and by-the-seat flights using helicopters, jets, turboprops, and amphibious seaplanes. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

