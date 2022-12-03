Stansberry Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 4,538 First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Stansberry Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FIXD. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $86,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:FIXD opened at $44.73 on Friday. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 1-year low of $41.85 and a 1-year high of $53.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.39.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%. This is a boost from First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16.

