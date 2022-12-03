Stansberry Asset Management LLC Sells 69 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Stansberry Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,824 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 69 shares during the quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its holdings in Intuit by 225.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 65 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Apeiron RIA LLC raised its holdings in Intuit by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 761 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intuit in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in Intuit by 71.7% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 79 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Intuit in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ INTU opened at $407.92 on Friday. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $339.36 and a 1-year high of $684.07. The company has a market cap of $114.59 billion, a PE ratio of 62.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $397.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $411.16.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.49%.

Several research analysts recently commented on INTU shares. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Intuit from $601.00 to $505.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Intuit from $525.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $490.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $553.00 to $459.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $496.58.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intuit news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 6,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $3,045,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $607,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 6,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $3,045,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $607,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Varun Krishna sold 7,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.80, for a total transaction of $3,353,050.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

