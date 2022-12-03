Status Trading 1.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days (SNT)

Status (SNT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 2nd. Status has a total market capitalization of $80.51 million and approximately $2.74 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Status token can now be bought for $0.0232 or 0.00000136 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Status has traded 1.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Status alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17,026.24 or 1.00006959 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00010567 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005874 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00036043 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00040618 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005833 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00021359 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.78 or 0.00245404 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Status Profile

Status (CRYPTO:SNT) is a token. Its launch date was June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,174 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,470,483,788 tokens. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Status’ official website is status.im. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Status

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174 with 3,470,483,788 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.02280147 USD and is down -2.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 88 active market(s) with $2,592,784.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Status should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Status using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Status Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Status and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.